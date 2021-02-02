University courses transferred to Londonderry

University criticised over student rent demand

Ulster University

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Ulster University has chosen Londonderry's Magee campus over Coleraine for the location of undergraduate health science courses.

In an email delivered to staff on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Paul Bartholomew said the decision reflects “benefits and opportunities presented by the co-location of the School of Medicine, Paramedic Practice and the award-winning School of Nursing.”

In 2018 university management performed a U-turn having previously chosen Coleraine for courses like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, radiography, radiotherapy, speech therapy and podiatry.

The matter was then the subject of a consultation exercise conducted last year.

In his email Prof Bartholomew said post grad courses would be transferred to Belfast.

He concluded: “We value the input of the healthcare stakeholders, partners, students and colleagues who contributed to the public consultation carried out and look forward to working with them as we prepare for the first cohort of students in September 2022.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Young life cut short

Portrush man Mac O’Neill (22) was killed in a collision on the Ballybogey Road last Friday.

Young life cut short

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354