Politicians unite to condemn attack on Limavady church

POLITICIANS have united in their condemnation of an attack on St. Mary's Church, Limavady.

Sectarian grafitti was daubed on the chapel and church grounds and discovered on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Limavady Democratic Unionist Party described the attack as 'disgusting.'

"There can never be any justification for attacking a place of worship in any way and such attacks cannot be justified in any way," said the spokesperson.

"The graffiti attack on a local chapel was a disgusting and a distressing act regardless of the denomination attacked.

"Whoever was responsible for this act does carry it out in the name of Unionist in Limavady and does not have their support.

"If anyone can identify the individuals; we urge them to go through the police so the individuals who perpetrated this act van be apprehended," added the spokesperson.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, meanwhile, desribed the attack as a 'disgrace.'

"There is no place for this behaviour in our society, I strongly condemn these actions," she said.

"I am calling on all leaders to step up and calm these tensions.

"I have spoken to the PSNI this morning who are now treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

"If you have any information, please contact the PSNI on 101."

Sinn Fein councillor Brenda Chivers condemned what she called a 'shameful attack.'

"I have spoken to the Monsignor and offered my support to him and the parishioners," she said.

"There is no place for such mindless sectarian vandalism need to stop immediately and anyone with information should bring it forward to the police."

* More on this developing story in Tuesday's Chronicle series of newspapers.