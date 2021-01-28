"THE Cure at Troy" by Seamus Heaney was recited during last week's 'Celebrating America' inaugural event.

"THE Cure at Troy" by Seamus Heaney was recited by Lin Manuel Miranda during last week's 'Celebrating America' inaugural event.

President Joe Biden frequently quotes the closing line - "hope and history rhyme" - from Bellaghy-born Heaney's "The Cure at Troy."

Introducing Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton", during the "Celebrating America" primetime special last Wednesday (January 20), host Tom Hanks said: “President Biden has often turned to the words of Irish poets for solace and encouragement.