Road reopens in Dungiven

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
sport@thechronicle.uk.com
Monday 25 January 2021 13:18
THE Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven has now re-opened following an earlier one vehicle road traffic collision this morning (Monday 25th January).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Covid-19 - Mon 25th Jan Figures
Two uncapped players named in Ireland squad
Clarke wins in Hawaii
Bannsiders up to fifth in league table
Mark Allen reveals COVID-19 battle - weeks after vile troll wished him dead
Circuit Ireland cancellation a 'no brainer'
Death takes place of Fr Michael Mullan
'We want to give a good account of ourselves' - Kearney
Athletes back on track for the 10,000m Championships
Cushendall Ruari Ogs defeat Ballycastle to win Feis Cup
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354