Police confirm Ballybogey Road fatality and appeal for dash cam footage

POLICE can confirm that a man has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at the Ballybogey Road area of Ballymoney this morning (Friday January 22).

Inspector Mullan said: “Shortly after 6:05am, it was reported that a blue Peugeot 207 was involved in the incident. Tragically, the man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

“The Ballybogey Road at its junctions with Frosses Road and Tullaghgore Road remains closed following the incident.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 212!"