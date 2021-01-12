NI's vaccine programme roll-out unveiled

THE Department of Health has published the phased plan for NI’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

In a statement it said the Northern Ireland model for vaccine deployment "has been designed to be pragmatic, agile and flexible".

It added, "As has been repeatedly emphasised, the rate of progress will be dependent on the availability of vaccines, supplied as part of UK-wide arrangements.

"The deployment plans involve a mixture of delivery models which include:

large fixed regional vaccination sites run by HSC Trusts,

mobile Trust teams to visit care homes,

Primary Care based model.

"The vaccines are received via Public Health England before being stored in a distribution hub. From there, the vaccine is delivered, as required, to Trust pharmacy sites or a GP practice. It is also intended that community pharmacy will be involved as the programme continues to be rolled out, subject to the availability of sufficient supplies of a suitable vaccine."

Phase one is already underway with the vaccination of older adults resident in a care home and care home workers as well as all those 80 years of age and over and health & social care and domiciliary care workers.

February will see the roll-out of phase two, which will see people vaccinated in five years tranches from 75 years+ to 65 years+, as well as the clinically vulnerable under 65 years and individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality.

By the spring the aim is to give the vaccine to those aged 60-50 who aren't already vaccinated. The general population not already vaccinated aged 18 years and over will have to wait until the summer.

A routine vaccination programme will begin in 2022 with the target population and vaccine to be advised.

The implementation of the vaccination programme will continue to closely follow the prioritisation list recommended by JCVI.

