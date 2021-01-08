Missing person found safe

Missing person found safe
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MISSING person Sean Paul O'Neil has been found safe and well. 

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Tributes paid to Bill Tweed

Tributes have been paid to the former Chief Executive of the Causeway Health and Social Care Trust, Bill Tweed, who passed away on Christmas Eve.

Tributes paid to Bill Tweed

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354