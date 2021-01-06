Clap for Carers to return on Thursdays

CLAP for Carers is returning this Thursday – but under a new name.

Millions of people stood at their front doors on Thursday evenings at 8pm to applaud and make noise in support of healthcare heroes during the first lockdown.

Now named Clap for Heroes, its founder, Annemarie Plas, said that she hoped the new initiative would honour ‘every hero who has played their part through the pandemic’.

Ms Plas tweeted: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown.

“I hope it can lift the spirit of all of us. Carers, teachers, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who are pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

However the original campaign, which ran from March 26 to May 28 last year, stopped following fears that it was in danger of becoming 'politicised'.