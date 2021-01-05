PSNI to run online awareness campaign

THROUGHOUT January, the Police Service of Northern Ireland are running an Online Awareness campaign urging the public to think about their safety when using the internet.

Head Of Specialist Investigations, Detective Superintendent Rachel Shields, said: “We will be using our digital and media platforms to inform and educate people about the potential dangers that exist online.

"Whilst technology has brought a range of benefits to our society, it also has brought increased risks and sadly, crimes such as fraud, blackmail and sexual offences are now commonplace online.

“The Police Service are committed to tackling all forms of online crime and by highlighting these alongside prevention measures available we can potentially cut the threat of them. The campaign will also provide some examples of online crime we have been successful in tackling.

"It will culminate with an Instagram Q&A where the public can put their queries to us on Friday, 29 January.

"Hopefully the campaign will help the public focus on their internet usage and increase their Online Awareness."

For more visit www.getsafeonline.org/northernireland/ or https://www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/internet-safety/e-safety-general-advice/.