Domestic abuse cause for concern during lockdown

A CHARITY operating Northern Ireland’s Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline has warned the current lockdown could prevent victims accessing help and support.

Nexus, the specialist sexual trauma charity, said movement restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus may make violence and abuse in homes more frequent.

Over the Christmas and New Year period the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline would receive fewer visits to its website and fewer calls than at other times of the year.

This is due to the difficulty of victims in accessing support when an abuser may be spending more home at home.

Typically, calls to the Helpline would rise after the holiday period.

Emma Nelson, Senior Helpline Manager said: "Domestic violence and abuse increases during the festive season as couples and families are together for extended periods of time.

"Social distancing measures have made it difficult for victims to seek help and support. I predict that as the lockdown continues into January, it will be even more problematic for victims to access help as they are further isolated from the outside world."

There were more than 32,000 incidents of domestic abuse reported to police in Northern Ireland in the past 12 month, making for a report every 16 minutes.

Last year's figures show that the highest level of incidents was reported to PSNI on New Year’s Day when there were 189 calls for help compared to 158 the previous year.

On Christmas Day, there were 96 incidents reported compared to 116 in 2018 and, on Boxing Day, there were 118 incidents reported, down from 126 the previous year.

In addition to physical violence, which is not present in every abusive relationship, other forms of abuse might include sexual, isolation from friends, family and employment; constant surveillance; strict, detailed rules for behaviour; and restricted access to money, food and clothing.

Ms Nelson added: "Domestic abuse can affect people of any age, gender, race or sexuality, every day of the year. It does not take time off during the Christmas and New Year period. For those affected by abuse it is a day like any other."

The Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline offers round the clock help, free and confidently supporting victims or concerned friends or family members.

Call 0808 802 1414, email help@dsahelpline.org or access the website at www.dsahelpline.org for web chat.