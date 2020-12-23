Police issue fraud warning

DETECTIVES are advising the public to be on their guard following a number of fraudulent calls throughout 2020 where fraudsters have been posing as police officers requesting money from potential victims.

The fraudsters claim to be a Fraud Liaison officer and will ask for the householder’s bank details and may even ask for the person to leave their bank card in their post box.

There are currently over 120 frauds of this nature which have been reported to police since January of this year and usually it is older people who are targeted.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from Economic Crime Unit (ECU) said: “We would urge the public to be vigilant against this type of crime.

"Detectives continue to pursue such fraudsters and earlier this week ECU conducted a number of searches in relation to the matter.

"Following these, a 53-year-old woman from East Belfast has been charged to appear in court next January in connection with the matter.

"A second woman, aged 37 from Newcastle, was also arrested and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Police will never call you and ask for bank details. They will never ask you to leave a bank card in a post box.

“If you get a similar call please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.

“Our message is simple – never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

“If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni. ScamwiseNI have recently issued some helpful videos which show how these type of scams can take place and the terrible impacts for the victims.