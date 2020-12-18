Eighty-six deaths involving Covid-19 in the last week

LATEST figures published by NISRA show that 86 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week from December 5-11 and the total Covid-19 related deaths figure has now reached 1,594.

Of this total, 949 (59.5%) deaths took place in hospital, 530 (33.2%) in care homes, nine (0.6%) in hospices and 106 (6.6%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 539 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 126 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to December 11 was 1,120.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 667 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to December 11, 79.5% (530) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 137 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 41.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending December 11 (week 49) was 366, 21 less than in week 48 and 44 more than the 5-year average of 322.

Over the last 37 weeks in total, 1,899 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 11th December totalling 1,640.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 87 (23.8%) of the 366 deaths registered in week 49. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 11th December has reached 1,567.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.2%) of all deaths and 77.4% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to December 11.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 385 (24.6%) of the 1,567 deaths registered in the calendar year to 11th December.