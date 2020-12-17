Working towards a safe Christmas

POLICE in Causeway Coast and Glens are working closely with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to provide reassurance and support to retailers, hospitality, and the wider community as we head towards the Christmas holiday period.



District Licencing Officer Constable Pete Olphert explains: “As part of our ongoing approach to Covid and our Season’s Greetings operation, officers will be on patrol in our town centres and working with our partners in retail and hospitality to provide safe spaces for everyone.



“We will be reinforcing public health messaging and encouraging everyone to follow the guidance from the Northern Ireland Executive on staying safe and preventing the spread of Covid 19.

"While some restrictions have been lifted, others remain in place and the danger posed by Covid has not disappeared. There are still restrictions in place in relation to indoor gatherings and wet bars and no one should be tempted to break the rules.”



The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding added: “It’s crucial that people recognise the continued importance of adhering to health advice over the holiday period and take all steps to protect themselves and others from coronavirus.



“This Christmas we are asking people to shop local with safety in mind at all times. The business community across the Borough has put measures in place to make sure that you can shop, eat and enjoy local in confidence, and we are asking the public to play their part as well.”



Please continue with social distancing, follow safety measures in businesses and public spaces, wear a face covering when required, and wash your hands regularly. Working together we can make it a safe and peaceful Christmas for everyone.



