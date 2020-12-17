NI Railways will close early on Christmas Eve, Translink has confirmed.

Also, trains will not operate on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Sunday services will operate on Sunday December 27 and Saturday services will operate on December 28, 29, 30 and December 31 (early close on December 31).

A Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day and a limited Enterprise service will run.

NI Railways will operate a Saturday service on January 2, a Sunday service on January 3and a Saturday service on Monday January 4.

Also, due to Engineering Works during an eight day line closure from Sunday December 27 to Sunday January 3, bus substitutions will operate between Belfast and Bangor and Belfast and Yorkgate. Great Victoria Street station will also be closed.

Passengers are advised to check and plan their travel in advance as bus substitutions will operate at different times to scheduled trains.

Bus substitutions may not serve all stations and passengers should check their closest boarding point.