BREAKING: Security alert in Dervock

POLICE are dealing with three security alerts in the Dervock area following the discovery of three suspicious objects in the area this morning.



"Diversions are in place in the vicinity of the Castlecat Road and Knock Road in Dervock and at Castlecat Road in Derrykeighan," said a PSNI spokesperson.



"We are working with the local council to facilitate a number of residents in the area whose homes have been evacuated.



"We will keep you updated and, in the meantime, we would ask that drivers follow the direction of our officers in these areas as we work to keep people safe."

