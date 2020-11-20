Covid-19 related deaths: week ending November 13

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that 79 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week, from 7th to 13th November and the total Covid-19 related deaths figure has now reached 1,227.

Of this total, 715 (58.3%) deaths took place in hospital, 423 (34.5%) in care homes, nine (0.7%) in hospices and 80 (6.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 432 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 105 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 13th November was 844.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 525 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to 13th November 2020, 80.6% (423) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 102 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 42.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 13th November 2020 (week 45) was 406, 20 more than in week 44 and 109 more than the 5-year average of 297.

Over the last 33 weeks in total, 1,676 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 13th November totalling 1,417.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 96 (23.6%) of the 406 deaths registered in week 45.

This is the sixth consecutive weekly increase in registered Covid-19 related deaths and is similar to numbers last reported in early May 2020. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 13th November has reached 1,201.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.0%) of all deaths and 78.0% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 13th November.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 314 (26.1%) of the 1,201 deaths registered in the calendar year to 13th November.