PSNI says searches 'in connection with shooting'

POLICE carried out searches in the Ballysally and Harpurs Hill Road areas of Coleraine today, Thursday, 19 November.

These searches are in connection with the shooting of a 61 year old woman in her home in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine on Monday, 5 October.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Our investigation is continuing to identify those who carried out this vile and callous attack.

“A £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for anonymous information the charity receives in connection with the shooting of the 61 year old in her Coleraine home.

“I am appealing to Coleraine people to help us remove these violent criminals and this weapon from their community by bringing any information they have to either to the police or to Crimestoppers where you’ll stay 100% anonymous.

“You can do this online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.