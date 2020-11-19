10p parking returns to towns in Mid-Ulster

Mid-Ulster District Council has again delivered a very special Christmas present to shoppers in Dungannon and Magherafelt with the return of its Christmas parking promotion at all Council owned off-street car parks in both towns.

Parking in these car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price promotion running in both towns from next Saturday 21 November to Saturday 2 January.

The promotion represents an investment of more than £23,000 in the town centres.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, feels the promotion will provide a huge boost to town centre trade at one of the busiest times of the year.

He said: “Christmas is traditionally the busiest time of the year for our town centres so it is crucial that we do everything we can to make our towns as inviting and appealing as possible to shoppers during this trading period. Our town centres have been hard hit by the challenges presented during the pandemic, and we further recognise that household incomes have been hit hard too.

“By once again providing this parking incentive over the Christmas period we are making our town centres more accessible for shoppers, both in terms of cost and convenience, which will hopefully make it easier for everyone to support their local traders and shop local this Christmas.”

The 10p for the first 3 hours parking in all Council owned off-street car parks in Dungannon and Magherafelt begins on Saturday 21 November and ends on Saturday 2 January. Normal parking charges will apply after the 3 hours.

Off street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.