Security alert in Limavady

POLICE in Limavady are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Mount Eden area of the town following the discovery of a suspicious object.

There are currently travel restrictions in the Mount Eden area and a number of homes have been evacuated whilst the object is examined.

There are no further details at present.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those responsible.

"A suspect device has been left in the Mount Eden area of Limavady and the area is currently sealed off and residents evacuated from their homes," she said.

"This is senseless behaviour and shows little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers and comes at a time when people are already dealing with very stressful situations.

“Those responsible for these suspect devices have absolutely nothing to offer our society. These actions need to end immediately.

“I appeal for anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI."