Older couple targeted during aggravated burglary in Armoy

DETECTIVES are investigating an aggravated burglary at the home of an older couple in Armoy.



"A number of masked men forced their way into the house on Glenshesk Road at around 8pm last night, Wednesday October 21," said a spokesperson.



"One man remained with the couple in their living room while the others searched the property.

"The men then made off empty-handed."



Detectives in Coleraine CID are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime.



You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org//