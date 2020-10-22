Guinness launches non alcoholic beer

GUINNESS today launches 'Guinness 0.0' - the Guinness with everything, except alcohol.

Guinness 0.0 is a new non-alcoholic beer from the brewers at St James’s Gate that boasts the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness, without the alcohol.

Guinness 0.0 will be available in 500 ml can format in off-licences and supermarkets from November 2020 and will be available in pubs across Ireland from Spring 2021.