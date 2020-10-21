PSNI appeal for information following traffic collision

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at the Finvoy Road area of Ballymoney on Wednesday afternoon (October 21).

Inspector Mullan said: “Shortly after 1:05pm, it was reported that a black Mercedes and a white BMW were involved in the incident.

"Two females, aged 25 and 24 years old, were taken to hospital for their injuries.

"The 24-year-old woman is described as being in a serious condition and the 25-year-old woman is described as being in a stable condition.

“The Finvoy Road has now reopened following the earlier road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 791 21/10/20.”