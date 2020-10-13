New public realm scheme for Derry

COMMUNITIES Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has announced that design work is to get underway on a new public realm scheme for Harbour Square in Derry that will also incorporate new artwork celebrating factory workers.

Funding of £173,500, with £156,150 from the Department for Communities and £17,350 from Derry City and Strabane District Council, will enable detailed design work to commence which will also fund the procurement of an artist to design the artwork celebrating the industrial heritage of the city, particularly the men and women who worked in the factories.

The project will be managed by Derry City and Strabane District Council with a design team expected to be appointed in early 2021.

Announcing the funding, Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said: "The workers in the factories were the backbone of Derry's economy. It is right and proper that their contribution is recognised and I am delighted to announce funding that will continue my Department's ongoing commitment to commemorate the factory workers of the city.

"This investment will enable the detailed design work to be completed for both the public realm and art piece as well as securing the necessary planning permissions."

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, added: "I am delighted that the public realm project for Harbour Square has reached this key stage and in particular that it will incorporate a permanent artwork celebrating our city's factory workers.

"The men and women who worked in our factories played a pivotal role in shaping the modern history of our council area and it is important that we acknowledge and honour that role with a prominently positioned artwork in the centre of the city.

"I would like to thank the Department for Communities for their generous funding of this project and pay tribute to the work between all project stakeholders in bringing the scheme to the design stage."