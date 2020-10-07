Giant's Causeway included in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List

TOURISM Ireland has welcomed news that Lonely Planet has selected eight attractions and experiences on the island of Ireland – including the Giant’s Causeway – to feature in the latest edition of its Ultimate Travel List.

The second edition of Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List – unveiled today (Wednesday, 7 October) – features its top 500 'most thrilling, memorable and interesting travel experiences in the world.'

The list includes the Giant’s Causeway and Titanic Belfast, as well as the Wild Atlantic Way, the Ring of Kerry, Connemara, Brú na Bóinne, Sliabh Liag and Trinity College.

Tourism Ireland will share this good news with its millions of followers on social media including Facebook (almost 4.6 million fans worldwide), Instagram (862,000 followers) and Twitter (531,000 followers).

“I am delighted to see eight fantastic attractions and experiences on the island of Ireland feature in the latest edition of Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List – including the Giant’s Causeway and Titanic Belfast," said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

"In what has been a truly terrible year for travel and tourism, this accolade is some good news for overseas tourism to Northern Ireland.

"It will help ensure that we stay front-of-mind with prospective travellers around the world until such time as they can visit again," he added.