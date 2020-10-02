Covid-19 cases rise by almost 1,000 in one day

NORTHERN Ireland's Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ian Young, has warned of possible future lockdowns as the Department of Health announced a further 934 cases of Covid-19 on Friday.

The figure is more than twice the previous daily high of 424 on Wednesday and brings the total number of cases here to 12,886.

One further death was recorded in the past 24 hours.

The biggest increase came in Derry and Strabane, the focus of much media attention on Thursday.

The north west council area recorded a rise of 201 cases in the space of 24 hours, making it a total of 1,283 cases in the district. It has recorded 21 Covid-19 related deaths.

Belfast remains the council area with the largest number of cases - 3,165 - with a total of 168 deaths.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, meanwhile, saw its figure rise by 28 in the 24 hour period between Thursday and Friday and 111 for the week. It currently has 594 cases and 39 registered deaths.

Speaking to BBC NI on Friday, Prof Young suggested that Northern Ireland may experience a 'cicruit breaker' this winter to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that there are a number of interventions that the executive will be able to consider to reduce the number of cases and the impact of the epidemic as we go through what's going to be a difficult six months," Prof Young said.

"I think one of those options, and probably one of the most effective, is certainly this idea of a circuit breaker or a relatively short-term lockdown."

Already, a series of strict new measures have been put in place in Derry and Strabane to try and combat the virus.

* More on this story in Tuesday's Chronicle.