Drugs recovered in police searches across north coast

POLICE in Causeway Coast and Glens carried out searches on Thursday September 25 as part of continuing efforts to tackle drug related criminality in the community.



Properties in Coleraine, Portstewart and Dunloy were searched and items seized included Class A and Class C substances, suspected prescription drugs, mobile phones, a laptop, needles and other drug related paraphernalia, along with a quantity of cash.



A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a range of drug offences, including being concerned in the production of a Class A Controlled Drug, Possession of Class A Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply and Possession of Class B Controlled Drugs.

He is currently helping police with their enquiries.



A 61-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and Class C.

She was released on bail pending further enquiries.



Chief Inspector Ian Magee said: “This was a significant local operation carried out by District Support Team with assistance from Tactical Support Group colleagues. Drugs ruin lives and damage communities.

"We will continue to act on all information provided to us and target those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own criminal gain.”



If you have information about the sale and supply of illegal and controlled drugs in your neighbourhood you can contact police on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/