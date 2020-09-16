Spitfire takes to the skies

Covid-19 restrictions now legally enforceable
AN NHS Spitfire is set to be visible in the skies of Northern Ireland this week.
Aircraft Restoration Company, which owns and maintains the charity Spitfire, will be undertaking the flight.
The Spitfire has undertaken a range of flights in the past few months throughout the UK.
It is emblazoned with ‘Thank U NHS’ across the wings, and the plane raises money for the NHS by inviting people to donate in order to get names written onto the plane.
Around 80,000 names can be fit onto the Spitfire, which is normally based at Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire
The aircraft's schedule is as follows :
Thursday 17th September
15.30 Cumbernauld Airport - Takeoff
16.07 Causeway Hospital - Coleraine
16.16 Altnegelvin Hospital - Londonderry
16.20 - City of Derry Airport - LAND
Friday 18th September
10.00 City Of Derry Airport - TAKE OFF
10.15 Craigavon Area Hospital
10.19 Armagh Community Hospital
10.25 Daisy Hill Hospital
10.34 Downeshire Hospital
10.40 Lagan Valley Hospital
10.42 Musgrave Park Hospital
10.48 Antrim Area Hospital
10.53 Royal Victoria Hospital
10.54 Belfast City Hospital
11.00 Ulster Hospital
11.03 Ards Community Hospital
11.10 Newtownards Airport - LAND