Covid-19 restrictions now legally enforceable

REGULATIONS on the localised Covid-19 restrictions have now been laid, making them legally enforceable.

The restrictions were brought in to stem the increasing increase in cases of the virus in certain areas. Postcode areas may be added and removed from the local restrictions as patterns of infection change and further interventions and restrictions can be introduced as necessary.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Last week the Executive made the difficult decision to introduce localised restrictions and sought the good will of the public to adhere to that request. I am very aware of the difficulties some of these restrictions might cause, however the decisions were not taken lightly.

“My Department has worked with Ordnance Survey NI (OSNI) to produce an interactive map that clearly shows which postcodes are restricted. This map is available via NIDirect and will be updated and produced weekly, ensuring there is no confusion in relation to where the restrictions apply.

“Keeping the population safe and healthy is my top priority and in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 we need to restrict contact between people, particularly within the restricted areas.”

The areas covered by the restrictions are:

* Belfast City Council area

* Postcode area BT28

* Postcode area BT29

* The town of Ballymena and postcode area BT43

The regulations, a list of postcodes and the interactive map provide clarity on the areas covered, including the specific Ballymena town postcodes where the restrictions apply.

The regulations apply to anyone living in these areas and cover:

* No mixing of households in private dwellings, with exemptions for: bubbling with one other household; caring responsibilities including childcare; building or maintenance work or the services of any trade or profession; a business operating from home; supported living arrangements; visits required for legal or medical purposes; a funeral; a house move; or a marriage or civil partnerships where one partner is terminally ill;

* No more than six people to gather in a private garden from no more than two households;

Detailed guidance on the restrictions has been published by NI Direct covering issues such as hospital and care homes visits, travel, and people who are medically vulnerable:

https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/coronavirus-localised-restrictions

https://apps.spatialni.gov.uk/RestrictionExtentsApp/

As well as abiding by the regulations listed above, people in the ‘protected areas’ are asked to use their discretion in their everyday lives and be mindful of their responsibilities to others. Continue to work from home if you can. Ask yourself how important a journey or other planned activity is to you. How much additional risk would it bring to you or others? How difficult would it be to maintain social distancing?

The restrictions will be kept under constant review and areas can be added or removed from the list, depending on the number of Covid-19 cases.

Everyone has to keep playing their part and strictly follow public health advice, whether they live in these areas or not. Covid-19 rates of infection can increase rapidly and with catastrophic consequences.