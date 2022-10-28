Buzz around award-winning Volkswagen

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ ID. Buzz has been named Best Designed Car of the Year at The Motor Awards 2022.

The annual awards celebrate the best cars and leading manufacturers of the year, with an expert judging panel made up of Sunday Times and Driving.co.uk editors, all of whom have extensive experience and industry knowledge.

Judges praised the Volkswagen ID. Buzz for its combination of innovative technology, multifunctionality and style that redefines what it means to go electric. The vehicle was additionally commended for its all-electric powertrain, which boasts a combined electric range of 258 miles.

The ID. Buzz is based on the iconic design of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first-generation campervan. Using Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which is designed for battery electric vehicles, it means there is no compromise on space inside the vehicle. The two-tone finish and adjustable ambient lighting feature, brings a futuristic element to the overall design aesthetic.

Will Dron, Editor at the Sunday Times, said: "The ID. Buzz is an instant classic design. It successfully straddles past, present and future, recapturing the two-tone cool of the original VW Type 2 while incorporating modern style accents and signatures that hint at its forward-thinking electric powertrain. The inside is equally as fresh as the exterior; functional yet chic. We can see the ID. Buzz filling coastal car parks up and down the UK in no time."

Alice Axtell, Product Marketing Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We are delighted that the ID. Buzz has been named Best Designed Car of the Year. As our first zero-emissions vehicle, the ID. Buzz represents a major milestone on our journey to electrification, and it’s great to see judges praising its electric powertrain, and iconic style. From the vehicle’s design to its functionality and on-road performance, we’re pleased to offer customers a product that’s practical and versatile enough for everyday family use and travel, with sustainability at its core.”