FORD TRANSIT CUSTOM RANGE IS FAVOURITE AMONG VEHICLE BUYERS

The versatile and ever-popular Ford Transit Custom continues the iconic name plate’s reign as the UK’s best-selling vehicle last month and year to date.



Combined sales of the Ford Transit Custom van, and the Ford Tourneo Custom people carrier, topped 4,500 sales in April and over 19,000 registrations in the first four months of 2021.



Mandy Dean, commercial vehicle director for Ford of Britain & Ireland, said: “In 2020, the Transit Custom range was just behind the Ford Fiesta as the UK’s best-selling vehicle. This year the Custom is in front, reflecting the surge in van demand for deliveries as the distribution sector adjusts to the pandemic, and the increasing popularity of Tourneo lifestyle vehicles for UK travel.”