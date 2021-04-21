VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 voted as 2021 World Car of the Year

The Road to the 2021 World Car Awards journey concluded today with the declaration of the VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 as the 2021 World Car of the Year as voted by our 93 distinguished international journalists from 28 countries that make up the World Car Awards jury panel. The votes were tabulated by KPMG.



This is the fifth World Car of the Year (WCOTY) win for Volkswagen AG. Previous WCOTY wins were as follows:

2013 World Car of the Year - Volkswagen Golf

2012 World Car of the Year - Volkswagen UP!

2010 World Car of the Year - Volkswagen Polo

2009 World Car of the Year - Volkswagen Golf VI



Ralf Brandstätter, CEO Volkswagen Cars: “We are particularly pleased about our ID.4 being named “World Car of the Year”. Not only because it is one of the most important car awards in the world - but because the jury also honored a great idea and a great team. The first ID. Model for the key markets of Europe, China and the U.S. carries our electric offensive around the world. A convincing car, a great idea - and the “World Car of the Year” award? That goes well together for us!”



This year’s winner was chosen from an initial entry list of 24 vehicles from all over the world, then a short list of three finalists as announced on March 30, 2021. The Top Three in the World finalists for 2021 are the Honda e, the Toyota Yaris and the Volkswagen ID.4.



Vehicles eligible for the World Car of the Year award must be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units/year, must be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be “on-sale” in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents, between May 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021.