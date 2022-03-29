Action packed Speed Weekend at Nutts Corner Raceway

ACTION continues this weekend with the Speed Weekend at Nutts Corner Raceway.

This features the 2L Saloon Irish Open Championship taking place on Saturday (April 2) at 6pm.

Also on the race card is the Stock Rods, Brisca F2 Stock Cars, Group 2 Lightning Rods and Micro F2's.

Meanwhile, there is further action on Sunday, April 3 (1pm) featuring the Irish Masters for 2L Saloons and Stock Rods while there will be support action from 1300 Stock Cars, Junior Rods, Elite Hot Rods and Micro F2's.

Season gets underway

The season gott underway in traditional fashion at Nutts Corner Raceway, with the now annual Paddy Whack Banger event.

The headline act was the Micro Back to Basic Bangers, with 50+ participants split into teams battling for the spoils. There was representation from several local teams including Hitlist, Brainless, Buckle and Blue and Grey.

In an afternoon packed with thrills and spills, it was the Team Blue and Grey boys Steven Bolton and Josh Goligher who dominated, taking the victory in all the races between them.

With the points from all events including the DD won by Reece Donnell, it was the Bolton & Goligher duo who emerged on top.

Also in action was the ever popular hard hitting Unlimited National Bangers.

Veteran of the sport, Davy Patton pulled off a star performance to crown himself Euro Masters Champion. later in the meeting Mike Flaherty enjoyed a double heat win before Steven Reynolds come out on top in the DD.

Wright on time!

Dylan Booth took the opening spoils of the season in the 2L Saloon Stock Cars before Cullybackey's Ryan Wright visited victory lane in both the second heat and the final.

Former Irish Champion Matthew Stirling recorded runner up finishes in both the heats while it looked as though Coleraine man Adam White was on course to glory in the final, before Wright performed a last bend move to take the top spot and the win.

The 2L Saloon Stock Cars next meeting sees the first major championship of the season in the form of the Irish Open title decider, which takes place at Nutts Corner Raceway this Saturday, April 2.

There is a large mainland contingent booked to do battle with the locals over the course of the weekend, with the Irish Masters title also up for grabs on Sunday afternoon , April 3.

Support Formula round up

The Crossetts enjoyed a flawless afternoon of domination in the 1300 Stock Cars with Marcus cruising to victory in heat one and the meeting final, only to be denied the perfect hat trick of wins by James who chalked up a win in heat two.

Ballymena's Andrew Cole made his presence felt in the Group 2 Lightning Rods, where the novice completed the afternoon undefeated.

Cole's closest pursuer was Ricky People who finished runner up in the final ahead of Freddie Fleck in third.