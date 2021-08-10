National Hot Rods World Series Kicks Off At Aghadowey on Saturday

THE high speed National Hot Rods top the bill when short oval racing returns to Aghadowey Oval on Saturday evening, August 14.

The star attraction will be the new National Champion Derek Martin, with the Dungannon ace all set to display the National Championship trophy he won a fortnight ago at Hednesford Hills Raceway in England.

The meeting is the opening round of the 2022 Simpson Race Exhausts World Series NI, with Martin also the defending champion.

Ballinderry's John Christie also showed well in the recent National Championship and will be keen to get his series off to a flying start, with Galgorm's European Champion Shane Murray also set to be a contender.

Portadown duo Glenn Bell and Adam Hylands are two more accomplished drivers who will have their eyes on glory.

A great field is expected for the meeting, with one interesting entry coming from former Superstox World Champion Barry Stephen, who has now moved across the Irish Sea from his Scottish base, He will field a Vauxhall Tigra for his assault on World Series NI and could well be one to watch.

The 2.0 Hot Rods will also be in action, racing for the King of Aghadowey title.

British Champion Conor Hughes, Irish Champion Adam Best and NI Points Champion Drew McKeown will be amongst the contenders, with Jordan Rochford also set to star.

One of the formulas of the season on the local scene have been the Superstox, with close, all-action racing the order of the day.

British Champion Lee Davison and Irish Champion Kyle Beattie will be ones to watch, whilst Jamie McCann could well spring a surprise after some fantastic recent results in his new WRC-built car.

The young aces in the Ninja Karts will be chasing the Golden Helmet trophy, with National & Irish Champion Leyton Hughes from Antrim a big favourite and the one the others will be keen to beat.

The budget Thunder Rods complete the line up with another field of over 20 cars expected to come to the grid.

The first green flag of the evening drops at 6.30pm.