New sponsor on board for Armoy Road Races

ARMOY Road Races has welcomed on board a new company for this year’s event which will take place on Friday July 30 and Saturday July 31.

Ballymoney based company Euro Autospares Limited, which specialises in purchasing vehicles for end-of-life treatment and worldwide exports of vehicle parts, has become involved with the prestigious road racing event for the first time and will sponsor the Open Superbike race.

Full details in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.