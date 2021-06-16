Hutchy unveils bikes for 2022 season

IT appears there is renewed optimism for a return to international road racing next year.

After a stop-start couple of years thanks to Covid-19, bike fans can at last contemplate watching their favourites on the roads.

That, at least, is what we can infer from 16 times TT winner Ian Hutchinson unveiling a set of new bikes for next season.

'Hutchy' will ride the YZF R6 Yamahas of the Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing team in the Supersport class at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT in 2022.

“I have been waiting two years to ride these bikes,” Hutchy smiled during a visit to county Armagh on Monday.

“I managed to test and race one of them at Donington last season but it has been frustrating not to be able to use them for the purpose they were built.”

Frustating, too, for everyone.

