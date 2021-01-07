Peter prepares for British Talent Cup

PETER Willis, on his new Moto 3, is gearing up for British Talent Cup action in 2021!

The 12-year-old, from Cullybackey, set himself a high standard in last year’s stop-start season by taking a superb runner-up spot in the British MiniBike Championship.

This time round Peter moves up a Class and is really looking forward to making his mark on his new Honda NSF250r in England.

The Ballymena Academy pupil also plans to race in a number of Irish Mini Bike rounds on his 140cc MiniGP.

As well as good practice it will also be an opportunity to compete in front of home crowds.

“I’m hoping 2021 will see the return of spectators at racing,” Peter told Guardian Sport.

“it would be good to have some friends and family come watch as they didn’t get the chance to do so last year.”

Meanwhile, just prior to lockdown being imposed again Peter took every opportunity to get some bike time.

He was recently at the Bishopscourt circuit for a practice session on his MiniGP.

Peter hopes to debut in the British Talent Cup series in England, with first meeting at Oulton Park on May 1.

For the talented teen his pre-season testing will begin in March.

He intends heading off to Spain, with his father Zach and the rest of the WM Racing Team, to test his new bike at Cartagena and Almeria before returning home for the official British Talent Cup test at Snetterton.

With the new challenge and new bike it certainly is an exciting time for racer Peter.

“I’m looking forward to getting my new bikes on the big tracks like Silverstone and Donington Park,” Peter told Guardian Sport.

Highlight of the race calendar will be competing at the British MotoGP - the British Talent Cup will be one of the support races over the race weekend.

“Racing at the MotoGP weekend will be amazing and a chance to maybe meet some of the best riders in the world,” said Peter.

Reflecting on 2020 Peter said that although tough for many he managed to race his way to runner-up spot in the British.

He agrees getting wins and podium finishes all year was “no mean feat.”

Peter knows the next stage of his racing career is going to be a tough challenge.

But he intends giving his all.

His dad Zach explains that the British Talent Cup is a three year plan for them.

“We have a lot to learn as a team with a new bike. It’s a well developed Championship with riders who have been competing there for the last three years, so we are starting at the bottom and working our way up,” Zach told Guardian Sport.

“We have our own goals and expectations and 2021 is just to learn the bike and tracks and if we are lucky, we’ll collect a few points along the way.”