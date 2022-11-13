Tributes continue to pour in after the tragic death of two year old Noah

BALLYMONEY continues to come to terms with the shock, after the death of young two year old Noah McAleese.

Noah died as the result of a “farm incident” believed to have happened at Rose Park Farm on the Bravallen Road.

His funeral Mass will take place tomorrow in St Joseph’s church Dunloy.

The PSNI have said they are currently liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy.

The family have released a statement asking for privacy; that the media respect their privacy and grief at this very sad time, and do not approach them for interviews.

SDLP council group leader, Margaret Anne McKillop said: “This is an absolutely terrible tragedy which has reverberated throughout the community here as seen by the huge outpouring of grief and support for those affected. I know people in Ballymoney will rally around this family and help them in any way they can as they come to terms with this unspeakable loss.”

North Antrim UUP MLA Mr Robin Swann, called on the entire constituency “to rally round the family”.

Mr Swann extended his sympathies to the family of the toddler who died.

North Antrim MP Ian paisley has expressed his ‘heartbreak’ at the death of the young boy, Saying:

“The absolutely heartbreaking news about the accidental death of a wee two year old boy on a Ballymoney farm is chilling and heartbreaking.

The news was brought to my attention late this afternoon by a close family friend. Words fail to capture the absolute grief and pain this family has been cast into.

All we can do is offer our prayers for comfort and help as they process this awful accident.

Ballymoney DUP councillor Mervyn Storey described the tragedy as “indescribable” and “beyond words”.

"They would be a well known family in the area and very well regarded,” he said.

UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson said:

“an entire community's heart is broken.

“No words can express how we are feeling, our collective heart's, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss.”