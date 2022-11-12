Statutory bodies come together to investigate tragic death of two year old

BALLYMONEY remains in shock after the death of a young two year old boy in the Bravallen area south of Ballymoney.

The NI Ambulance Service confirmed there had been a “farm incident”, believed to have happened near Rose Park Farm.

The PSNI have released a statement saying they are currently liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSE NI) and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the two-year-old.

The family have have also released a statement, via the PSNI, asking for privacy; that the media respect their privacy and grief at this very sad time, and do not approach them for interviews.

Huge numbers of people have used social media to express their condolences.

North Antrim MP Ian paisley has expressed his ‘heartbreak’ at the death of the young boy, saying:

“The absolutely heartbreaking news about the accidental death of a wee two year old boy on a Ballymoney farm is chilling and heartbreaking.

"The news was brought to my attention late this afternoon by a close family friend. Words fail to capture the absolute grief and pain this family has been cast into.

"All we can do is offer our prayers for comfort and help as they process this awful accident."

North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan also described the tragedy as “heartbreaking”, saying “that has left a family devastated”.

“Indeed, this news has shocked and touched the hearts of the whole community. People just can’t take it in.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family at the centre of this awful situation.”

Ballymoney DUP councillor Mervyn Storey described the tragedy as “indescribable” and “beyond words”.

"They would be a well known family in the area and very well regarded,” he said.

UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson said:“an entire community's heart is broken.

“no words can express how we are feeling, our collective heart's, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss.”