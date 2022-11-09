‘Gantings smittle’ - nae truer wurd spoke

HERTLAN Ulster-Scots leid speakin areas are weel known tae maist folk,who hae an interest in oor naw sae hamely tongue – pairts lik noarth Antrim, tha Ards o coonty Doon, an whar I was boarn an reared mysell, the Laggan o east Donegal.

Even the eejits takin a han o't hae an aizle (spark) o lang heidedness (wisdom) in their coofery (foolishness).

Hoo affen dis the ridukulus 'Ballymena man wi the can o harp' stereotype kerrie the gree (take pre-eminence) in the leid o sae monie gypes (fools), in relation tae Ulster-Scots - but in daen so are acknowledging that Ballymena is a leid area.

(Did ye see how monie Ulster-Scots wurds for 'fool' I managed tae squidge in there - maun bae a lot o them aboot. Ha Ha.)

Nooadays anither area o leid has apened up – the digital media, Twitter, Facebook an the lik.

Here, folk frae Shetland tae Portaferry, an monie ither airts forbye, can share their love o tha leid in aal its dialects.

This is haen a gye, gye, important role in tryin tae stap the decline in the aule leid hertlans.

It's naw just for folk far apert; as much as ony, it helps folk who havnae dannered far frae hame, tae stay in touch as weel.

Some o the best Facebook groups for Ulster-Scots arenae even set up for thon on its ain, but dae aule phottas, femely an social history, an far mair forbye - Mr Peter Thompson's Dervock page being a gye an guid local example.

GANTINGS SMITTLE

Last week I was haein a keek at an East Donegal family history group, whar a threed on aule sayins was in progress – noo they wurnae aal Ulster-Scots bae ony means, but yin was, an was a real wheecher (cracker), forbye.

One person axed aboot the origin o a sayin his mither, used, “gantings smittle” - which he unnerstood tae mean 'yawning is infectious'.

Noo maist folk 'ill hae heard o 'bein smit' or 'smitten' which is ketchin, a caule or some ither dose – which is whar smittle comes frae.

Less folk would know that 'gantin' is the Scot’s wurd for yawning.

When I taule him it was Ulster-Scots, the chap said that his mither was frae Inishowen, naw the tradeeshional Laggan area.

Disnae maitter, says I.

That's oor wunnerful leid for ye, pappin up lik a bad penny iverywhar.



BASTES IN A JOKE

Last week, I put a wheen o bastes names intae gye an funny jokes.

Here's what they are: cauf – calf; coo - cow; scart – cormorant/shag; troot- trout.

Mair joke punishment:

Q: Why did the cooser gae intae tha stable?

A: Cause his aule bawsie freen wuznae weel.

Q: Why did the hoolet fly frae the tree?

A: Tae stap the attercap bitin his bum.

Guess the bastes in the jokes. Answers nixt week, same as afore.

HERTLAN Ulster-Scots leid speakin areas are weel known tae maist folk,who hae an interest in oor naw sae hamely tongue – pairts lik noarth Antrim, tha Ards o coonty Doon, an whar I was boarn an reared mysell, the Laggan o east Donegal.

Even the eejits takin a han o't hae an aizle (spark) o lang heidedness (wisdom) in their coofery (foolishness).

Hoo affen dis the ridukulus 'Ballymena man wi the can o harp' stereotype kerrie the gree (take pre-eminence) in the leid o sae monie gypes (fools), in relation tae Ulster-Scots - but in daen so are acknowledging that Ballymena is a leid area.

(Did ye see how monie Ulster-Scots wurds for 'fool' I managed tae squidge in there - maun bae a lot o them aboot. Ha Ha.)

Nooadays anither area o leid has apened up – the digital media, Twitter, Facebook an the lik.

Here, folk frae Shetland tae Portaferry, an monie ither airts forbye, can share their love o tha leid in aal its dialects.

This is haen a gye, gye, important role in tryin tae stap the decline in the aule leid hertlans.

It's naw just for folk far apert; as much as ony, it helps folk who havnae dannered far frae hame, tae stay in touch as weel.

Some o the best Facebook groups for Ulster-Scots arenae even set up for thon on its ain, but dae aule phottas, femely an social history, an far mair forbye - Mr Peter Thompson's Dervock page being a gye an guid local example.

GANTINGS SMITTLE

Last week I was haein a keek at an East Donegal family history group, whar a threed on aule sayins was in progress – noo they wurnae aal Ulster-Scots bae ony means, but yin was, an was a real wheecher (cracker), forbye.

One person axed aboot the origin o a sayin his mither, used, “gantings smittle” - which he unnerstood tae mean 'yawning is infectious'.

Noo maist folk 'ill hae heard o 'bein smit' or 'smitten' which is ketchin, a caule or some ither dose – which is whar smittle comes frae.

Less folk would know that 'gantin' is the Scot’s wurd for yawning.

When I taule him it was Ulster-Scots, the chap said that his mither was frae Inishowen, naw the tradeeshional Laggan area.

Disnae maitter, says I.

That's oor wunnerful leid for ye, pappin up lik a bad penny iverywhar.



BASTES IN A JOKE

Last week, I put a wheen o bastes names intae gye an funny jokes.

Here's what they are: cauf – calf; coo - cow; scart – cormorant/shag; troot- trout.

Mair joke punishment:

Q: Why did the cooser gae intae tha stable?

A: Cause his aule bawsie freen wuznae weel.

Q: Why did the hoolet fly frae the tree?

A: Tae stap the attercap bitin his bum.

Guess the bastes in the jokes. Answers nixt week, same as afore.

Dinnae forget – learn a word, reclaim the leid (language), wi gye guid dictionaries aye (always) there tae help.Why not hae a keek (peep) at the http://www.ulsterscotsacademy.com/ or the (Dictionaries of Scots Language) https://dsl.ac.uk/

If ye hear ony rare sounin wurds, or if ye hae a photta wi an Ulster-Scots caption or onything tae add tae wurds or phrases that appear, then contact us on 02827662354, email alan.millar @thechronicle.uk.com. or PM on facebook.