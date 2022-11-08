Ladies Night at Village Inn, Dunloy for Wave Project NI

THE Village Inn in Dunloy was a hive of excitement last Saturday night at a special Ladies Night raising money for a most worthy cause.

Denise Kelly and her niece Duvessa organised the Ladies Night to raise funds for Wave Project NI, a charity that improves young people's well being by getting them out surfing.

Wave Project partner with local surf schools Alive Surf school at West Strand Portrush and Long Line Surf school in Benone.

They run programmes, taking young people at risk, out for surf therapy, so they get to experience the fantastically invigorating qualities of the cold water, whilst interacting will everyone around them.

Denise said: “It was a fantastic night, a bit mad at times...

Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle, in shops now.