Independent Orangemen blast Bishop of Oxford's 'same sex marriage' comments

THE Independent Loyal Orange Institution have released a statement expressing 'dismay' at the Bishop of Oxford's comments on same sex marriage.

Commenting, Wor. Bro. James Anderson Imperial Grand Master, said:

“As an Institution which is committed to Biblical principles of morality and ethics, we deplore the comments by the Bishop of Oxford calling for the Church of England to allow “same-sex marriage” for congregation and clergy.

“His 52-page essay is replete with references to love, but he appears to have little love for the Word of God or its plain teaching on marriage.

“To argue, as he does, that same sex couples should be allowed to “marry” within the church requires turning the Bible on its head.

“Yes, we are to show love to all, but that does not mean that we are to condone life-styles which are immoral or unnatural, or to forsake not only the truth of Scripture, but basic common sense.

“Sadly, our society, by yielding to the LGBTQ+ agenda, is witnessing the breakdown of the traditional family unit.

“We don’t expect much from those who take a humanist world-view, but we should surely be able to rely on the Christian church to stand firm.

“However, the Church of England is riddled with compromise and error and, as it continues its steady slide downhill, we must look elsewhere for faithful Biblical leadership.”