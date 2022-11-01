Smiley proves there is still life in the underdog!

EVERYONE loves an underdog - especially a homegrown one – and that was never as obvious as last weekend when Cloughmills man Aaron Smiley and his team mates ran onto the pitch at the SETU Arena, to take on the winners of the 2022 Allianz National Hurling League, Port Láirge.

The St Brigid's GAC member was one of a unique group of hurlers, assembled from different clubs all across the country as part of TG4 reality show, the Underdogs which has been aired weekly on the channel.

Viewers have followed the players over their six-month journey as they prepared for the match of their lives. We have watched their trials and tribulations, as well as hearing their incredible stories of tragedy and triumph. And on Saturday night, after an intense period of preparation and training, they were ready to face Waterford in a match which was aired live on TG4.

HURLERS

What started for Aaron Smiley as a 'bit of a joke with mates', soon turned into a...

