Leid Loanen - joogins hangin oota Bluidy Hutchinson

NIXT Monday is Halloween better known tae maist as Halla-eve, so I maun devote this week tae broonies (shaggy household sprite), bogles, (evil phantoms) an ither eldritch (unearthly) boadies.

But first: Nae doot the weans 'ill bae oot an aboot everywhar, dressed up as such ghaistly beins, efter tha pandemic, knockin on dures, 'trick or treatin.'

Though, I maun (must) say that yer modern wean, for the maist pairt dies o shock if you ax for a 'trick' afore gaen oot the swutties, as my wife affen does.

The thinkin on it seems tae bae, haule yer wee bag apen at the dure, an let the treats drap in.

When I was wee, 'trick or treat' was a wile American thing, somethin ye see'd on TV, an we just dunked epples an the like.

JOOGINS

This week, yin o mae colleagues come intae work gaein aff at tha latest vandalism in the toon.

“Someboady took tae the pay an display machine wi a crowbar an the joogins is hangin oota it.” they said.

What a bonnie wurd ‘joogins’.

‘Joogins’ is in the Ulster-Scots dictionary 'Hamely Tongue' as ‘tattered clothes’.

I would think tha connection maist likely is ‘stuffing’ or ‘insides’ which aule tatters used tae bae used for. Folk are aye wile creative wi leid (language), affen mair than they think.

Which brings us nicely roon tae yin o the maist notorious bogles in noarth Antrim.

For nae screvin (writing) aboot Halla-eve in Ballymoney would bae complete withoot a mention o the toon bogeyman Bluidy Hutchenson.

Noo, he isnae reported gan roon the toon wi his joogins hangin oot, like monie ither ghaists.

But he has skailt (spread) mair fear amang weans in the toon, this past twa hunner year, than ony ither boady, leevin or deid.

He was o coorse, the Magistrate who hung the United Irishmen frae the clock tower.

Anither colleague taule me years ago, as a wean, she aye went tae the wee First Presbyterian Church Hall, ainst on the corner o Union Street an Queen Street, near han tha graveyird, where Bluidy Hutchison is buried.

Leavin, they’d fly doon Union Street, lik the wun, for fear Bluidy Hutchenson was efter them.

For if he ketched you, he'd sook the joogins oota ye.

Naw she didnae say thon last bit, I made it up for the crack, tae mak him look the worse.

Hae a gye guid Halla-eve an I'll lay ye wi...

BASTES IN A JOKE

Last week, I put a wheen o bastes names intae gye an funny jokes, (naw they wurnae, I hear youse say) an said I'd name them this week.

Here they are: clock – black beetle; banty – wee hen; puddock – frog; puddock stool – toad stool; gled- kite (or ony hawk).

Mair joke punishment:

Q: Why did the hurchen raule in a ba'?

A: Tae stap the tod frae eatin him

Q: Why is the brock thran?

A: ‘Cause there's a mavis stid on his heid.

Guess the bastes in the jokes. Answers nixt week, same as afore.

Dinnae forget, if ye hear ony rare sounin wurds, or if ye hae a photta wi an Ulster-Scots caption or onything tae add tae wurds or phrases that appear, then contact us on 02827662354, email alan.millar @thechronicle.uk.com. or PM on facebook.