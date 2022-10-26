'Delight' as DUP office remains open, though no longer Assembly funded

DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey has said the continued presence of a DUP Advice Centre in the town underlines his Party’s commitment to serving people the length and breadth of North Antrim.

Commenting Mervyn said,

“May’s Assembly election not only resulted in the loss of Unionist representation in North Antrim but would have led to the permanent closure of our established DUP office in the Ballymoney area. As a branch, association and elected team, we were not prepared to let that happen.

“I am delighted our office located at High Street has been able to stay open since it officially no longer was an Assembly funded office. I want to say a personal word of thanks to all those in the Party who have ensured that we have the financial resources available that has meant we were able to keep the office open. We have since the election have been getting on with the work of delivering the support that families, households and businesses need in these challenging times.

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley said, “From the fledgling days of our Party, the DUP has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving people right across this constituency. By ensuring there continues to be an accessible and resourced DUP advice center here Ballymoney, we renew that commitment.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP was in Ballymoney to thank all those in the Party who have worked in ensuring the DUP Office remained open,Mr Donaldson used the occasion to say that whether there is an election in Westminster or in Stormont, the Protocol debris needs removed if the devolved government foundations are to be stabilised.