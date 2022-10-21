Age Friendly Job Fair coming to Ballymoney - New Era for 50+ workers

A JOBS Fair will be held in Ballymoney Town Hall on Thursday October 27, organized by the Department from Communities, between 11am and 2pm.

The event will a specific focus on those aged 50+, with opportunities to find jobs, chat with local employers from various sectors and improve your employment prospects with practical advice and support.

Local organizations from various sectors will attend and there will be information available and support services.

Welcoming this DUP Cllr Mervyn Storey said:

"This is a fantastic opportunity for people living across our Borough, irrespective of their age, background or qualifications to engage with local employers and gain practical careers advice that will help them in the future.

“The cost-of-living crisis has thrown a spotlight on the hardship facing many households. It is crucial those seeking to find work, upskill or simply embark on a new challenge get the right support and make those all-important connections with local businesses.

“Moving forward, there is a need to ensure the demands of thriving sectors here in North Antrim can be met by tomorrow’s workforce. That means focusing on the right areas and that where concepts like skills academies are important.

“It is particularly welcome to see a focus on those over 50+ who perhaps feels they have little to offer or find it harder to find recruitment. The benefits of job creation toward tackling isolation and loneliness are also well documented. Whether young or old, nobody should be left behind. Therefore I would encourage anyone interested in learning more about what is on offer to visit the Jobs Fair next Thursday.’’

Styled as Age Friendly Ballymoney, a New Era for 50+ workers, you can sign up by emailing - LMP@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk