Storey welcomes assurances on triple lock pensions

Storey welcomes assurances on triple lock pensions

Ballymoney Cllr Mervyn Storey.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Thursday 20 October 2022 11:23

BALLYMONEY DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey has welcomed the assurances given by the Prime Minister that the triple lock on pensions will be retained.

Speculation in recent days had suggested the long standing Government commitment on pensions may be ditched.

Commenting Mervyn said: “It was sadly being rumoured that the long standing Government commitment on pensions was going to be done away with. However it is to be welcomed the assurance given by the Prime Minister that this is not the case.
“It was the DUP who secured the triple lock on pensions as part of the Confidence and Supply agreement with the Conservative Party in 2017. It offers surety to pensioners that their income would increase by a minimum of 2.5% per year.
“With inflation now at 10.1%, it is vital that pensions keep in lock step with the rising cost of living to ensure pensioners do not face additional hardship.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Transformation for High Street

Artist’s impression of the revamped Diamond area of High Street, with a new natural stone raised planer with seating assembled around the existing tree and wall art, subject to permission from owners.

Transformation for High Street

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Members of the Parents Council Patricia Welch, Kelly Allen, Seraphina Lee-Timms and Mimi Todd, who organized the events at the Royal Court to celebrate 35 years of integrated education at Mill Strand

Mill Strand celebrate 35th anniversary in style

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354