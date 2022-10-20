Storey welcomes assurances on triple lock pensions

BALLYMONEY DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey has welcomed the assurances given by the Prime Minister that the triple lock on pensions will be retained.

Speculation in recent days had suggested the long standing Government commitment on pensions may be ditched.

Commenting Mervyn said: “It was sadly being rumoured that the long standing Government commitment on pensions was going to be done away with. However it is to be welcomed the assurance given by the Prime Minister that this is not the case.

“It was the DUP who secured the triple lock on pensions as part of the Confidence and Supply agreement with the Conservative Party in 2017. It offers surety to pensioners that their income would increase by a minimum of 2.5% per year.

“With inflation now at 10.1%, it is vital that pensions keep in lock step with the rising cost of living to ensure pensioners do not face additional hardship.”