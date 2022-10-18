Transformation for High Street

PROPOSALS to widen pavements and remove the centre median between traffic lanes on High Street, Ballymoney, could create new opportunities for investment and attract tourists, a local councillor has said.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CC&G), consultation for the Ballymoney Environmental Improvement Scheme, opened last week, with the opinions of the public now being sought.

Commenting, DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey, said: “

“It is important to hear the views of the public on what is being proposed.

“We want to continue to improve our Town Centre for our local community by creating new opportunities for investment and attracting additional visitors.”

Though many proposals are modest enough, the plan to remove the centre median and extend pavements could have a transformative effect on the usability of this part of the town centre.

The centre median in particular, with its raised kerb, flower beds and trees, has been a particular nuisance to public enjoyment, in the place where most public events in the town are centred.

