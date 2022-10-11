Walking to save dogs from a gruesome fate

A BALLYMONEY man and his pack of little rescue dogs are appealing to the public to support their charity walks aimed at ending the barbaric dog meat trade in South East Asia.

Rob Donkers, originally from the Netherlands, his partner Mervyn and dogs, Shih Tzus, Chihuahuas and a Tibetan Spaniel, have just completed a series of walks all over Causeway Coast and Glens and beyond, to raise money.

Rob started his Walking to Save Dogs charity in 2013 and has been raising money almost every year since to help end this gruesome trade.

BOILED ALIVE

Explaining the nature of this horrible trade, Ron said:

“Dogs are eaten in most countries in South East Asia.

“The cruelties involved before dogs are finally bludgeoned to death are incomprehensible...."





For full story see this week's Chronicle in shops now...