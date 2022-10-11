Ballymoney Foodbank referrals are skyrocketing

REFERRALS to Ballymoney Foodbank, have “dramatically increased” in September, and are already at the level you would expect in the run up to Christmas.

So says, Peter Rollins, the Co Director of Ballymoney Foodbank, in the wake of a special extra collection at Tesco.

This took place against the backdrop of massive energy hikes kicking in at the beginning of the month and food prices are spiraling at the present time as well.

Commenting Peter said: “During the month of September Ballymoney foodbank received an amazing 228 referrals from a wide range of organizations resulting in 592 people receiving food and toiletries from the local foodbank.

“These figures are stunning and the number of people receiving food was a 60% rise over the previous month of August.

CONCERNING

“What is concerning is that the referrals are coming from...

