Talks that don’t address the 'sovereignty grabbing' aspect of the Protocol 'can’t deliver' claims Allister

SPEAKING to a TUV fundraising dinner in North Belfast this evening (Friday), Party Leader, Jim Allister, warned fellow unionists of the 'backsliding' by the Government on its Protocol promises.

He said: “Last October the EU made a phoney offer to finesse the implementation of the Protocol through ‘technical talks’. HMG rightly identified this as inadequate in that it left the damaging substance of the Protocol untouched. It then proceeded to produce its Protocol Bill after Unionists presented the choice: Stormont or Protocol.

“Now, however, with a pretence that there is “movement” from the EU, HMG has embraced mere technical talks as a way forward. For precisely the same reason why this was a cul-de-sac a year ago, namely that it does not address the sovereignty grab of the Protocol, it remains a cul-de-sac today.

“Confirmation that these talks cannot produce the Union-protecting outcome that is required is found in the fact that the EU negotiators’ mandate from EU leaders has not changed. It still does not allow any revision or change which rows back on the EU’s ill-gotten sovereignty over Northern Ireland. It only allows for better implementation of the iniquitous Protocol.

“For unionists it is not about reducing checks, it is about removing checks; it’s not about tinkering, it’s about root and branch removal of that which subjects us to foreign laws, a foreign customs code and vat regime; it’s not about easing trade from GB by permanent grace periods or otherwise, it’s about full restoration into the U.K. single market and an end to treating GB as a foreign country; it’s not about softening EU control, it’s about liberation from its laws, institutions and diktats. In short it’s about SOVEREIGNTY!

“No unionist can afford to be hoodwinked about the inadequacy of the present talks and their ability to produce an acceptable outcome. And, certainly, no unionist should be cajoled or coerced into giving up the only leverage we have, namely, the rightful refusal to operate the Stormont and Belfast Agreement institutions.

“If that means another election, so be it! If so, once more, TUV will be front and centre of holding the line against the Union-dismantling Protocol.”